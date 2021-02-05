Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 16,600 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$31,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,966,568.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,700 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$30,728.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total value of C$9,400.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$9,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock remained flat at $C$1.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,241. The stock has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million and a PE ratio of -925.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.27. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.20 and a 52-week high of C$2.12.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.