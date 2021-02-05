Stephen Martin Leahy Sells 16,700 Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$30,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,857,520.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 16,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total value of C$31,042.00.

On Monday, January 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.88, for a total transaction of C$9,400.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 5,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.87, for a total transaction of C$9,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$18,300.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock remained flat at $C$1.85 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,241. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.58 million and a P/E ratio of -925.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.27. Oroco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$2.12.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

