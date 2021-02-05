STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of STERIS in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $6.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.82 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on STERIS from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.40.

NYSE:STE opened at $185.61 on Friday. STERIS has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $203.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.11. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In related news, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

