Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $21.86. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 289,721 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Construction Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.
