Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.13

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.13 and traded as high as $21.86. Sterling Construction shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 289,721 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $612.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $383.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,376,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 502,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

