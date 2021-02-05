stETH (Lido) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $52,854.00 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $45.68 million and $52,854.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for about $1,671.71 or 0.04269782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00051451 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00165637 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00063375 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00077408 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.30 or 0.00228078 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00042117 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

