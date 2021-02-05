stETH (Lido) Trading Up 18.6% Over Last 7 Days (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $1,673.07 or 0.04426964 BTC on major exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and $162,165.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00053808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00158291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00090110 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00065602 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.15 or 0.00241173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00043874 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 27,323 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

