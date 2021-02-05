Steve Solk Sells 11,000 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $453,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CIT Group stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,995. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

CIT has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CIT Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

