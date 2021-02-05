Stifel Nicolaus Raises Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Price Target to $100.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.71.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.29. 140,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,920,434. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.