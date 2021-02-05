Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 205,252 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $556,232.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $528,538.76.
- On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $2,583,662.89.
Shares of EMAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,897. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eMagin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $3.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of eMagin by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.
Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.