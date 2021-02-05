Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 5th (ABB, ANGI, APD, BIIB, COP, JMPLY, NEWR, NYCB, TELNY, TLRY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, February 5th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was downgraded by analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $277.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $325.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $264.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $46.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for ConocoPhillips in the Eagle Ford shale, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips acquired Concho Resources in an all-stock deal, following which the combined entity is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum. Also, ConocoPhillips’ balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry. Notably, it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results due to increased output in Canada. However, low oil prices, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. Also, its rising exploration costs are affecting the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance”

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $89.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tilray, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops cannabis based medicines, drugs, drops and oil products. Tilray, Inc. is based in NANAIMO, Canada. “

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vallourec SA, provides tubular solutions primarily to the energy markets and industrial applications worldwide. Its products are used by the automobile, oil and gas refining, petrochemical, transport mechanical, construction, and aerospace industries. Vallourec offers various products such as tubes and accessories for drill strings, including drill pipes, drill collars, and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubes for well equipment, standard or premium connections and underwater line-pipe. It also produces furnace tubes, heat exchanger tubes, and fittings for pipework. Vallourec SA, is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

