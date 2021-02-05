Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for February, 5th (AFRM, AFTPF, BEEM, BHP, BLNK, CVLB, DKS, ERF, KLR, LSEA)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, February 5th:

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB). They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). Gordon Haskett issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Desjardins started coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA). They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY). Berenberg Bank issued a buy rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition (NYSE:SBE). They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

