Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (AOSL, BHE, BIO, DECK, F, FTV, HYRE, IAC, PCTY, PENN)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $32.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $660.00 to $725.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $365.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $19.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Truist from $200.00 to $250.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $217.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $343.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $90.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Truist from $135.00 to $150.00.

