Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (AOSL, BHE, BIO, DECK, F, FTV, HYRE, IAC, PCTY, PENN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $44.00.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $28.00 to $32.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $660.00 to $725.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $330.00 to $365.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $12.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $19.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Truist from $200.00 to $250.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $270.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $210.00 to $217.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Truist from $120.00 to $135.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $320.00 to $343.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $100.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by Truist from $145.00 to $160.00.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $200.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Truist from $43.00 to $61.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $67.00 to $90.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price increased by Truist from $135.00 to $150.00.

