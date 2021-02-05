Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (BBU.UN, BIP.UN, ITW, KERN, LSPD, MG, PINS, SNAP, SXI)

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $214.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.