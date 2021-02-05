Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 5th (BBU.UN, BIP.UN, ITW, KERN, LSPD, MG, PINS, SNAP, SXI)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 5th:

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities to C$59.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$61.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $214.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price raised by Alliance Global Partners from $8.00 to $10.50. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $80.00 to $114.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $105.00 to $110.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $100.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Magna International Inc. (MG.TO) (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price increased by TD Securities to C$85.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $101.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

