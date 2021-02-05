Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (AIR, ASX, AZYO, BARC, BDSX, BLDP, BRBR, BRMK, BRRAY, BSMX)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €137.00 ($161.18) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Airbus SE (AIRPA) alerts:

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 227 ($2.97) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) was given a €20.20 ($23.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLE.F) (ETR:HLE) was given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus SE (AIRPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus SE (AIRPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.