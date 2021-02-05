Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 5th (BNP, DPW, HLAG, PRU, PSTI, QRHC, REKR, REXR, RIO, RMTI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 5th:

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNPPA) alerts:

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) was given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG)

was given a €112.00 ($131.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) was given a GBX 1,600 ($20.90) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Rekor Systems Inc. is the parent of Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc. It provides advanced vehicle recognition systems, powered by OpenALPR software, which improve the accuracy of license plate reads and also identify the make, model and color of vehicles. The company’s products used for law enforcement, security and surveillance, electronic toll collection, parking operations, banking and insurance, logistics, traffic management and customer loyalty. Rekor Systems Inc., formerly known as Novume Solutions Inc., is based in Chantilly, Virginia. “

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company continues to benefit from a number of initiatives namely streamlining of operations, cost saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements. Moreover, the company banks heavily on the Palace Station and Palms redevelopment projects. Also, it expects quick recovery in its Las Vegas operations. However, coronavirus related woes persists. Even though the company has resumed operations at majority of its gaming properties, traffic is expected to be affected by the social-distancing protocols. This along with COVID-19-related costs and travel restrictions added to the woes. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days.”

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $92.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RYB Education, Inc. provides educational services primarily in China. It offer training in subjects and languages, teacher recruitment, guidance, innovative learning, development of children, rating systems, parents consulting and other services. The Company operates kindergarten and pre-schools. RYB Education, Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was given a $133.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNPPA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNPPA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.