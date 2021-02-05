Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 914 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,593% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.04 million, a PE ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 2.55. Quantum has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Quantum in a research note on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at $921,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock valued at $530,929 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

