Stock Traders Buy High Volume of CoreLogic Call Options (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 10,530 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the average daily volume of 804 call options.

Shares of CoreLogic stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,715. CoreLogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

CLGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist downgraded CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreLogic by 25.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreLogic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the third quarter worth $1,298,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

