StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. 140166 upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

STNE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $87.23.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

