StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.31

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $87.31 and last traded at $87.24, with a volume of 102496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 142.57 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in StoneCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.