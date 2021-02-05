StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $31.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. 140166 upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $87.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

