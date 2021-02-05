Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,025 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.38. 147,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,935,116. The stock has a market cap of $155.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 440,262 shares of company stock worth $74,375,830. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

