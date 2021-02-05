Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.5% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE CI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.67. 41,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,913,669. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.38.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,524,420.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,859 shares of company stock valued at $31,923,432. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.