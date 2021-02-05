Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power makes up 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 36.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,265,000 after buying an additional 2,973,435 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,696,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,695,000 after buying an additional 60,354 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,393,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,906,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 797,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,438,000 after buying an additional 81,231 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,191. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.