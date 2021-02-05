Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.64 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.65. 1,405,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,720,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $282.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

