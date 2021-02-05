Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 327.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,014 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Best Buy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 205.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $114.28. 60,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.22. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

