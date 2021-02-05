Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 128.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $545.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,651,412. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.54. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

