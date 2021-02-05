Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Oracle comprises 1.0% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $63.99. 216,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,306,288. The company has a market cap of $188.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $66.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

