Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.09 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,389 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,000. salesforce.com makes up about 2.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,909,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,233,823,000 after purchasing an additional 225,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.13. The stock had a trading volume of 131,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 395 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $89,676.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,301.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,221,005 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

