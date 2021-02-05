Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,244 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,937. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

