Storj Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.58 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. Storj has a total market cap of $133.58 million and $90.58 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.40 or 0.01198158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00052961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.57 or 0.06104819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035948 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,142,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . The official website for Storj is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

