STRAKS Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. STRAKS has a market cap of $46,835.07 and $81.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, STRAKS has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,743.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.12 or 0.04544138 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.63 or 0.00404390 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.15 or 0.01158197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.76 or 0.00489509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00405263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.37 or 0.00250030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022751 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

