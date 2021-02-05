Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Trading Up 8.8%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $51.72. Approximately 2,501,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 2,711,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSYS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stratasys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.49.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 133.7% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

