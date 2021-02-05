Stratis Price Tops $0.78 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $99.47 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018623 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 127,951,154 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.