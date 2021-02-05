Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,177 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,382,000 after acquiring an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dollar General by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,156,000 after acquiring an additional 502,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,090,000 after acquiring an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 741,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,503,000 after acquiring an additional 173,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

DG opened at $195.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.71 and a 200 day moving average of $207.01. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

