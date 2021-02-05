Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after buying an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $16,203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 74.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 681,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after buying an additional 290,300 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,424,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,734,000 after buying an additional 288,114 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

