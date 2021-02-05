Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 13,184 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ares Capital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $115,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

