Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 15,688 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in L Brands by 68.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,543,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,614,000 after buying an additional 5,897,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,098,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,468,000 after purchasing an additional 973,270 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,149,000 after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 221.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 957,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.72.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

