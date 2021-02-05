Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 6,078 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after purchasing an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $3,950,615.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,667 shares of company stock worth $62,789,025 over the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $173.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.98.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.