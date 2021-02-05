Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 54,071 Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.42% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.89. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

