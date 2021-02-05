Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.23% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $106.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average is $98.76. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.