Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

