Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.61 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $88.70 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $96.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.