Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $4,679,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Invesco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 545.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.19.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

