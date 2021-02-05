Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.89 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total value of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $246.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.73 and a 200-day moving average of $222.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.88 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.47.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

