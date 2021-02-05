Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

