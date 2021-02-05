Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,662 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,715,000 after buying an additional 295,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after buying an additional 687,184 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after buying an additional 1,416,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,673,000 after buying an additional 351,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $149.28 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $139.01 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average of $157.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

