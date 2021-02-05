Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,970 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $53.42.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

