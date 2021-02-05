Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,220.92

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,220.92 and last traded at $1,220.92, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,194.37.

The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,160.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,081.46.

About Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

