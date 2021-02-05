Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. 152,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 139,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.