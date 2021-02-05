Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.21. 152,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 139,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.77.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.