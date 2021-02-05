Streamr Reaches Market Cap of $53.59 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Streamr has a total market cap of $53.59 million and $7.74 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0751 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00063978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.75 or 0.01170227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00052343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.54 or 0.05894369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00035793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015642 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020125 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

About Streamr

DATA is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,645,313 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

